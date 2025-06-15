Denmark in D2 and Kaukauna in D1 take home softball state titles

Division 1:

Kaukauna 1, Kenosha Bradford 0

Another year, another day to remember for the Kaukauna Ghosts in Madison. For the fourth time in five years head coach Tim Roehrig led his squad to the Division 1 state title.

3-time Gatorade Player of the Year Karly Meredith shined in the Ghosts win, she didn't give up a run on the mound and scored the game's only run after getting hit by a pitch, stealing second and scoring on a Lily Boyle single.

"She's going to go down as probably as the greatest player that ever walked through our doors. She did it at the plate. She did it on the mound. She did it defensively. She did it all," Head coach Tim Roehrig about what Meredith's legacy will be at Kaukauna.

"I mean it's everything. This is how everyone would want to go out as a senior and to do it with this group it's special. There's just no words to describe what I'm feeling right now."

Meredith will head on to play at the University of Virginia next season.

Division 2:

Denmark 4, Jefferson 1.

Denmark wins their fifth title in program history as they beat Jefferson.

The Vikings came into tournament play unranked, but relished the underdog role. They took down the top-3 ranked teams in the state (No. 1 Fox Valley Lutheran, No. 2 Jefferson and No. 3 Luxemburg-Casco) in their run to a title.

"They've never given up all season long. We weren't ranked all year long and in the playoffs we met up with some pretty tough teams and showed them what Denmark is all about," said Vikings head coach Todd O'Brien.

