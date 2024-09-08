Dak Prescott now the highest-paid NFL player after record contract with Cowboys

Hours before their season opener against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a record contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The four-year $240 million contract is the first in NFL history to average $60 million per season, according to multiple outlets.

The new deal puts him ahead of the other highest-paid quarterbacks, who each earn an annual salary of $55 million: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers).

The second highest-paid player is now Deshaun Watson, who signed a $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns a couple of years ago.

Prescott was entering his final year of a four-year $160 million contract — that was already a franchise record — before this new deal.

Last season, the 31-year-old threw a league-high 36 passing touchdowns. He also led the NFL in completions with 410 — tying his career high.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to the playoffs the past three seasons and five times in his first eight years in the league.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished second in NFL MVP voting last year.