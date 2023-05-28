Crossfit 920 runs 'The Murph' to honor Memorial Day and raise money for the DAV

BELLEVUE — Monday is Memorial Day and every year gyms and people around the nation are running ‘The Murph’ a workout to honor the memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Now if you don’t know what the Murph is, it’s a workout where you run one mile, then do 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and then finish with another mile run.

All of that with a 20lbs vest on.

It all started in honor of LT. Michael Murphy who was a Navy Seal whose life was taken in 2005 in the Kunar province of Afghanistan where he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Crossfit 920 was one of those gyms running the Murph this weekend.

“If you see behind me, this is what it’s all about – it’s honoring the fallen, USA, America, red white and blue,” said Eric Destache.

The event started out with a handful of people participating about a decade ago. On Saturday, they had their highest turnout ever.

“It’s awesome,” said Matt Gunville of Crossfit 920. “I couldn’t believe how many people showed up today. There’s gotta be well over 100 people in attendance so we were pretty happy about that.”

This year, all the proceeds went to the Disabled American Veterans, better known as the DAV, who help veterans who have fallen on hard times.

“Without these people like Crossfit 920, we would not be able to help the veterans in our community so it’s huge,” said Matt Kempainen the Adjutant of the DAV.

People came to endure the very tough workout..

“Everything was tough to do, but you have everyone around you encouraging you, cheering you on and you’re cheering others on and it gets you through it,” said Danielle Johnson a specialist in the Army Reserves. “You don’t even think about the pain."

“You're doing the push ups and your looking around and everybody’s got the some look on their face. But you know, it’s all about giving back,” said Gunville.

But also to support a good cause and to honor service members who passed who are close to them…from family such as a parent…

“I think every year we’ve done this so far, he’s kind of been a little bit in the back of my mind,” Destache said of his Marine father who served in Vietnam. “They’ve gone through a lot worse, so this hour-long workout shows a little pride for them that we can do it.”

Passing the final cone is a very good feeling, but each person crossed the finish line "embracing the suck" as they say in the military…all to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to live the wonderful lives we have today.

“To be a part of something like this is huge, because not everybody understands what this weekend is about, these people are here doing the Murph representing Crossfit 920, Supporting those who are no longer able to be with us and they gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms of this country,” said Kempainen.