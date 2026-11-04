'Competitiveness and togetherness': Wisconsin Herd set to tip-off season this Friday

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd gets set to tip off its season on Friday, and at its media day on Tuesday, first-year head coach Schuyler Rimmer talked about a couple of players who stood out and what fans can expect from his squad.

“Competitiveness and togetherness, those are the two biggest things for us right now,” Rimmer said.

Rimmer said he has been impressed by a few players in camp. The first name out of his mouth was big man Jake Stephens, who was at Bucks camp this fall and played overseas last year.

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Wisconsin Herd set to tip-off season this Friday

“When he's in the gym, everybody knows he's there,” the Herd head coach said. “He's super vocal, he brings great energy, he's huge, so he's a hard guy to miss, uh, and he's played really well through camp.”

The Herd head coach also shouted out forward Johni Broome, who was a first-team All-American at Auburn in 2025. He had a cup of coffee last season with the 76ers.

“We're putting him in a bunch of different spots that I don't know if he's necessarily used to, just with how big we are,” Rimmer said. “We're playing him at different positions and he's been able to absorb all of it and really, I think he's coming around and feeling good and playing really well.”

But Rimmer and his players said Tuesday everybody on the roster has stood out so far.

“You probably ask me 15 questions, it might be a different answer that somebody that's best at, you know, so I think it's a unique group and I think it'd be a fun, fun season,” Broome said.

And they’ve also become a close-knit unit in the few weeks they’ve had together.

“For us to, to be that way early to where we're competing every drill, but we also have fun and, you know, we know it's like a brotherhood at the end of the day that we come in that locker room and once we step off the court, like, we're all good to go, you know, that, that just helps us compete even more when we're out there,” Stephens said.

You can watch all the Wisconsin Herd games this season on The Spot - Green Bay 32.