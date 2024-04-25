Coming back to UWGB as head coach a 'no brainer' for former Phoenix star, Kayla Karius

GREEN BAY — UW-Green Bay introduced the 4th women's basketball coach in school history on Thursday morning, former Phoenix star Kayla Tetschlag, now Kayla Karius. This is a job she's had in the back of her mind since her playing days and she plans to continue the tradition of hanging banners here at the Kress Center.

“I think seeing my old jersey out in the crowd today was one indicator that I'm back – seeing some old teammates here in the crowd,” said Karius. “I think it’s starting to sink in. You’re in a bit of a whirlwind with the transition.”



Kayla Karius was named the 4th head coach the Phoenix women's basketball program

She led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2011

Karius was a part of the 2023 UW-Green Bay Phoenix Hall of Fame class



For the UWGB Hall of Famer, leaving the University of South Dakota, the first college to give the Sheboygan native a head coaching job wasn’t easy.

“Saying goodbye, that you’re moving on is one of the toughest things I ever had to do,” she said. (They had) such a great group of people, not just the team and my staff, but the administration there. so I can't thank them for everything they do for my career.”

The appeal of coaching her alma mater and returning close to home with a growing family was too good to pass up.

“Family is just something that we value so much,” said Karius. “That not being the only reason, but certainly being a big part of it. Then like I said, learning more about the job and what this all entails and what this program has behind it with all the support becomes a no brainer.”

Going to the Sweet 16 in her senior year with the Phoenix in 2011, Karius knows the potential of her program.

“I don't think anyone (with 2011 team) decided that was going to be the ending point for this program. this is a place that competes without ceilings everyday.”