Jenna Guyer lifts Phoenix past Northern Kentucky, 78-59

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay women's basketball team rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit en route to its third-straight win, defeating the Northern Kentucky Norse 78-59 Thursday night at the Kress Center.

The Phoenix (10-5, 3-1 HL) was paced by Jenna Guyer's 22 points, a new career-high after she scored her previous career-high 18 in the last game against Parkside. Natalie McNeal tallied 17, Cassie Schiltz added 15, and Callie Genke chipped in with 10 more. Miah Meyer also scored eight points, her second-highest tally this season.

NKU (3-12, 0-4 HL) was balanced offensively, getting a team-high 16 points from Halle Idowu. Mya Meredith scored 13 and Macey Blevins added another dozen.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a neck-in-neck game in the first half. Guyer got going right away in the first frame, tying the game at eight apiece on a layup with five minutes to go in the opening frame.

Meyer and McNeal each had a layup late in the stanza, cutting the deficit to two going into the second quarter. A layup by Idowu would extend NKU's lead to 24-18 midway through the frame, and the Norse kept the Phoenix at bay, eventually opening up an eight-point lead going into halftime on a three from Kamora Morgan.

Another mid-range shot from Blevins extended NKU's lead to 12 at 46-34 with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter, but the Green and White fought back.

Cassie Schiltz started the comeback with a deep three before Guyer made a layup and two free throws. Genke got in on the fun with a pair of threes and a layup, capping a sensational 17-2 run over the final 5:48 of the stanza, bringing the crowd to its feet.

GB controlled the fourth quarter by outscoring the Norse 22-7. Green Bay gave up just 17 points in the entire second half, improving to 3-1 in the Horizon League with a 78-59 win.

GAME NOTES



Jasmine Kondrakiewicz recorded her 100th career block.

Bailey Butler recorded 11 assists for Green Bay, one shy of her career.

GB's bench was a huge part of the victory, totaling 30 points.

Green Bay cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 10 boards.

McNeal had a team-high nine rebounds.

COMING UP

Green Bay will prepare to face Wright State on Saturday.