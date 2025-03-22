5th-seeded Alabama snaps Green Bay’s 22-game winning streak with an 81-67 win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 23 points and Zaay Green added 22 to lead fifth-seeded Alabama to an 81-67 victory over 12th-seeded Green Bay on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (24-8) ended Green Bay’s 22-game winning streak and now advances to the second round to face either Maryland or Norfolk State on Monday. Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points for the Phoenix (29-6).

Green Bay kept the game close through most of the first half, but the Horizon League champion allowed six straight points to end the second quarter and trailed 38-29. The Crimson Tide — who earned their highest seed since 1999 — now have a chance to achieve another March Madness breakthrough. They haven’t made the Sweet 16 since 1998.

Alabama pushed its lead to 13 in the third quarter. The margin was down to five early in the fourth, but Nye connected from 3-point range to help repel that Green Bay push.

Takeaways

Green Bay: It was another fine season for one of the nation’s better mid-major programs, which kept right on rolling after longtime coach Kevin Borseth retired and was replaced by Kayla Karius. But the Phoenix didn’t get enough stops to spring the upset against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama: This was a good first-round test, and the Crimson Tide passed it, finishing strong in both halves. Top scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker scored just nine points, but Alabama still put up the most points by a Green Bay opponent since the Phoenix allowed 92 to Kansas State in their first game of the season. Barker did have eight assists and seven rebounds.

Key stats

Alabama’s size advantage was noticeable — both inside and at the guard position. The Crimson Tide outscored Green Bay 40-22 in the paint and went 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter after they were 6 of 21 through three.

Key moment

In the final seconds of the first half, Nye drew a three-shot foul and converted each attempt to give Alabama a nine-point lead.