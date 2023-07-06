Champions Tour golfer Rob Labritz is the ultimate underdog

Breaking out his phone on the first tee, Rob Labritz appears to be more fan than golfer. Until you realize he's waited his whole life to play full-time pro golf. And now the simmer is cooking.

"I try to do things very scheduled and very regimented, to improve, because I know I have the game to win out here," Rob Labritz says. "But I just have to season myself. It's like a nice steak. You gotta let that sucker season in there a little bit with the marinate. I'm marinating right now but enjoying every second of it, so."

The joy radiates from him. Never playing on the PGA Tour full-time, now tying for fourth at the U.S. Senior Open, some would say who? But he loves being the ultimate underdog.

"I'm a total under-the-radar guy. I mean, nobody knows who Rob Labritz is, which is cool," Rob Labritz says. "You know, so. I'm playing again, out here with these guys. These guys have been doing this for years. It's my, it's my, you know, it's a year and a half I've been out here. So, I'm truly just trying to improve. I work out every day. I work on my game, every day. I meditate, every day."

Rob Labritz loves Wisconsin for multiple reasons. He was the only club professional to make the cut for the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.