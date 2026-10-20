Carson’s perfect first half can’t stop Marquette rout of UW-Green Bay in scrimmage

GREEN BAY — At the Resch Center on Monday night, like they did against Wisconsin in their scrimmage last Thursday, UW-Green Bay put up a strong fight in the first half against Marquette.

Odessa College transfer, Phoenix junior guard Ahmere Carson single-handedly kept his team in the game in the first half. He was a perfect 10-for-10 from the field with 27 points and his squad only trailed 43-38 at the break.

However, Marquette took care of business in the second half, making 62.5% of its shots from the floor on its way to an 87-60 victory. Nigel James Jr. had a team-high 18 points and 10 assists for the Golden Eagles.

The Phoenix were ice cold in the second half, only making five shots from the floor on 20% shooting. Carson only finished with two more points and had a team-high 29 for the Phoenix.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS AND HEAR FROM PHOENIX HC DOUG GOTTLIEB HERE!