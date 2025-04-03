Carley Duffney's "versatility" a perfect fit for the Phoenix as former Preble star transfers home to UWGB

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The best thing about watching the UW-Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team, besides the fact that they’re winners, putting up a banner nearly every year at the Kress center – is the fact that they’re made up of local athletes,

Now, one former Preble star is returning home after a few years at South Dakota to come star for her favorite team growing up.

“Her name popped in (to the transfer portal), I instantly called her, she answered, I said, “You want to come to Green Bay?”

She said, “Yeap.”

I said, “Great. see you in a couple of weeks”,” said Phoenix head coach Kayla Karius.

That's all it took for Carley Duffney to transfer to Green Bay. She’s excited to play her last season of college basketball for Karius once again, as she was her head coach for two seasons at South Dakota. Coming out of high school, Duffney says she chose South Dakota over the Phoenix because she wanted to be further away from home to go experience new things.

“She has a really good system and we had a really good connection and knew how to communicate with each other and she knew how to get the best outta me and she gave me a lot of confidence,” Duffney said.

Besides getting the best out of her, Duffney says the Karius has a good culture that players want to be a part of.

“She loves basketball,” Duffney said. “She just kind of brings that love for the game and she cares about you, so you know that when she’s coaching you and being hard on you it’s for a good reason.”

Karius says when she was at South Dakota, Duffney would have a quiet first couple of months to start the season, but then she would really flip a switch. This past season for the Coyotes, Duffney averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

“She was unstoppable,” said Karius. “Love her versatility inside, her ability to stretch the floor and shoot it from the perimeter. Great rebounder. Hard worker and I think she embodies what the Green Bay culture is all about.”

The former Preble star grew playing at the Kress and idolizing the Phoenix stars and when she makes her UWGB debut, she admits it will make her emotional.

“I’m a very emotional person,” said Duffney. “I think it’s just going to feel like unbelieve so cool to be back there and have fans and people watching me that have watched me in high school or middle school that haven’t got to see me play in the last four years.”

The Phoenix are losing seven seniors and Duffney is more than ready to try and fill their shoes, hoping to help the squad make their third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

“I think the experience that I've gotten over the past four years helps me feel comfortable to try and fill those shoes. I know we’re not the same players, but I feel like I can bring help to the team where they’re losing it in some parts,” she said.