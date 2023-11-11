Callie Genke's career night helps UW-Green Bay cruise to victory in home opener

GREEN BAY — The Phoenix were looking to rebound after suffering a season opening loss to Northern Iowa on the road to open up their season.

UW-Green Bay junior Callie Genke dropped a career-high 26 points, which coincidentally, her team defeated Illinois state by the same amount, 88-62, on Saturday afternoon. Genke shot a whopping 64% (9-14) from the floor.

"She was just so excited," said redshirt junior Cassie Schiltz who chipped in 15 points. "I love seeing her smile after she hits a three. She was confident in her shot from the start and we just kept giving her the ball."

The Phoenix move to 1-1 on the season. Next up they head on the road to take on Creighton Thursday night.