'Built to go win': Kaukauna softball begins quest for fourth straight state title

KAUKAUNA — 81 straight wins. 3 straight state titles. The Kaukauna softball program should have ‘dynasty’ written across the forehead of the Galloping Ghosts logo. However, those past 3 seasons are in the rearview mirror. The quest for a 4-peat has already begun.



The Ghosts look to join SPASH as the only school to win four state titles in a row.

Needing no introduction is junior star pitcher Karly Meredith, who was named the Wisconsin Gatorade player of the year last season.

Missing this year is Paige Miller, who is now playing third base for Wisconsin and leadoff hitter Kallie Meredith, who is at FIU. They were the heartbeat of the team the last few years.

“We want to keep the streak going,” said senior shortstop Taryn Christopher. “We’re going to work hard every single day to keep it going, but it’s really just a number to us.”

The Galloping Ghosts wasted no time preparing for 2024 after their third straight title.

“It’s cool for the night,” said Christopher. “You come home and see everyone cheering you on, but it’s like the next week we’re getting into lifting, everyone’s doing their own thing, hitting, everyone’s playing summer ball. It really never ends. We’re going and getting better.”

“They brought a lot of energy. They brought a lot of intensity to practice and every night they brought that, but we have some kids who have stepped up in that role. They’ve witnessed it, they’ve watched it and they know how to do it.”

Christopher is one of those leaders stepping up to try and continue this dynasty run.

“It’s super important to us to keep carrying it on. We’re just working hard and doing everything we can. It’s definitely going to be a different look this year but we’re going to do our best and do what we can do.”

“I watch her and I’m like wow,” Christopher said of Meredith. “Her work ethic is insane.”

She’s coming off a campaign where she had a 0.46 ERA and this might not be what her opponents want to hear.

“I hate to say this and I’m going to say it to everybody – she got better again,” said head coach Tim Roehrig. “She’s throwing harder. Her pitches are moving more and she’s better.

Kaukauna credits their success to a relentless work ethic. Expectations aren’t just to win conference or make it to state. It’s to take home a gold ball.

“I guess it’s kind of looking at it…when you bring up a race horse when they’re young, they’re built for speed and they’re built to play and run and these guys from when they were young they were built to go win and that’s in their mindset now, that’s in their blood," Roehrig said.