Building habits, not just chasing wins, defines Timber Rattlers’ approach

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers top prospects are shining.

The squad entered Tuesday two games behind the Midwest League West division-leading South Bend Cubs as they opened a five-game homestand, aiming to climb to first place before the first half ends on June 18, which would automatically clinch a playoff berth.

“It’s a talented group just focusing on the right things day to day, which is the preparation, the work, all those things that lead up to the game.” first-year manager Nick Stanley said.

The club features six of the Midwest League’s top 50 players in OPS, and two Milwaukee Brewers top-10 prospects sit in the top four—left fielder Josh Adamczewski and third baseman Andrew Fischer. Stanley joked that he stays out of their way and lets them hit.

“They know what they're doing," he joked. "No, but just honestly like just keeping them focused on the right things and then encouraging them to compete when they get out there.”

One of those six guys is 19-year-old outfielder Braylon Payne, who Stanley says has really caught his attention.

“Just coming here a year further into his career, a lot of confidence and has played unbelievably well,” he said of Payne. “Excited for him.”

Stanley said what he likes about his 2nd-place Timber Rattlers is that they’re finding ways to win, which bodes well for a young squad.

“At this level, it's not always going to be pretty, but these guys like to compete and they're always in the game.”

The Timber Rattlers’ manager emphasized the bigger picture, saying the most important work is building habits and daily routines so the players can perform at their best when they get on the diamond.

“I think it's important for us to all keep in perspective what we're ultimately trying to do, which is get these guys to Milwaukee and contribute to the winning there, where, yeah, it is about winning and it is about, you know, playing your best every day, we're starting that process here.” Stanley added. “Really let go of the result, let go of the standings, let go of the score, focus on what's important right in front of them.”

