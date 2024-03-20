Bucks to Boston; Shaka Smart guides MU to NCAA success

Milwaukee Bucks:

A game on March 20 will not make or break the Bucks season. However, Boston is ten games ahead of Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks haven't been a great road team, and many are circling tomorrow night's game as a great measuring stick for the future.

Pat Connaughton is from the Boston area, Doc Rivers won a title there. Both relish going back.

"In some ways before I took this job every time I came back to Milwaukee. You know, the local reporters would ask me does going back to Milwaukee still feel special? And I would always say yeah. I mean it's where I grew up. I get to, it's where I have a jersey hanging. Now I'm coaching in that same place. So, yeah, for me? Boston's the same way. You know, of the two, of all the places I've been? There's only two places really have, I mean Orlando would be because it's my first job. But other than that? It's here and Boston," Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers says.

"I like playing against that team. That organization," Bucks Guard Pat Connaughton says. "I like playing in front of friends and family. I like the silence at the end of the games more than I like when they're going crazy. But it's always a fun time either way. You always get a great game I think and you always get you know, a tremendous atmosphere."

Marquette:

Marquette and Western Kentucky on Friday in the NCAA tournament. I sat down with Golden Eagles Head Coach Shaka Smart, on Inside Marquette Basketball which airs on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

I asked Smart about this time of the year, and whether or not he wants his guys to have more concern, instead of panic.

"Well, I remember when I was a senior. You know, starting in about January. And I always tell guys this. I was too caught up in like how little time we had left. And because it was everything, it was my whole identity. I mean everything. For me. And I think, the better way to look at is, hey. We got a chance to do something special. And the only day we control is today," Marquette Head Coach Shaka Smart says.

The MATC Stormers men's basketball team is well on its way to defending its National Junior College Association championship. They took out Iowa Lakes Community College 90-73 in Danville, Illinois.

Up Next:

Next up, either Ellsworth or Monroe Community College tomorrow night in Danville as well.