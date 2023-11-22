Brittany Bowe changes her speedskating routine for another shot at Olympic glory

Brittany Bowe moved to Salt Lake City in 2010. Now after nearly a decade and a half in speed skating, she's ready for a change.

"I'm working with the long-distance program this year," Bowe says. "Still staying true to myself with the 1000 meter and 1500 meter. But just kind of attacking it from a different side. I was ready for just a new challenge. A little bit of a change."

Reporter Lance Allan asks, "So would a 3000 or a longer distance be in your future?"

"Absolutely not!" Bowe says with a laugh.

Bowe still gets compliments on how she gave up her spot in the 500 at the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Pettit Center. It gave Erin Jackson a path to become the first African American woman to win Winter Olympic gold in an individual event.

"That will always be a part of my story and Erin's story," Bowe says. "And it's a blessing to be a part of her journey to making that monumental victory."

Allan asks, "Do you ever tease Erin that you need half of the gold or a replica?"

"No that was all her," Bowe says with a laugh. "At the end of the day? You know, she's got her coach. Her teammate. I played a little bit of a part in it. But when that gun went off? That was all her out there. She is very deserving of that. And she can keep it all to herself."

Now at 35? Bowe wants to end on top, just like two of her Olympic heroes.

"I've talked with Bonnie a lot. I've been talking to DJ (Dan Jansen), a lot," Bowe says. "And a lot of both of their stories resonate with me in many different ways. So you know, at the end of the day? We're all going for that top prize. But to be able to say I gave it everything I had, I had the opportunity to be as successful as possible? I can sleep easy at night knowing that."

As long as she stays healthy? Bowe would like one more shot at Olympic glory in 2026.