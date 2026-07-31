GRAND CHUTE — The Brewers could be getting a key piece of their starting rotation back very soon.

Pitcher Kyle Harrison, who went on injured list July 11 made a rehab start with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night and looked like the major league that he is.

"Felt good. It's good to get out there and. Yeah, just be myself again,” he said. “Drove up this morning, anytime you're this close and have beautiful facilities, beautiful ballpark, so it's a good spot to play baseball and a good spot to rehab.”

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Brewers starter Kyle Harrison dominates in rehab start with Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Harrison's night against the Lansing Lugnuts went about as good as his behind the back play he made on a comebacker in the top of the 4th inning which drew a large applause from nice crowd at Fox Cities Stadium.

"Definitely surprised myself with that one. I was gonna say that I don't think I've ever had one of those, and I don't think I've ever tried. We'll take it, you know, hopefully I can get one of those again. That was funny," Harrison said.

He only gave up 1 hit in 5 and ⅔ innings, striking out 5, while walking three helping the Timber Rattlers win 10-0.

"It was good to get out there today to involve the whole pitch mix, throw some intent behind it, and ultimately get those game reps because they're hard to replicate," Harrison said.

He says the forearm tightness that put him on the injured list gave him no problems at all.

"(My) forearm felt great,” he said. (“The plan) is to keep going and we'll see where it takes me next," Harrison said.

When on the mound for the Brewers this year he's been dominant, with an 8-2 record and an ERA of 3.01, and he’s hoping to jump back into their rotation next week.

"The goal is to, you know, hopefully not have a little elbow thing and stay healthy and help the team as much as I can down the stretch, you know, join that rotation as soon as possible," Harrison said.

