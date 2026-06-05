MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old Milwaukee Brewers fan ran into Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski at a local card shop during Memorial Day weekend. Miz bought the young fan a pack of baseball cards and signed his own card after the boy pulled it from the pack.

Aaron Shorey and his father, Ryan, were visiting the shop on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend when they spotted the Brewers' rookie star pitcher inside.

"We walked right up to the door, looked inside, and there was 6-foot-7 Jacob Misiorowski," Ryan said.

Watch: Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski buys fan a pack of cards, signs his own card for 7-year-old

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski buys fan a pack of cards, signs his own card for 7-year-old

Aaron, who already had a growing collection of Misiorowski cards, could hardly believe it.

"Oh my gosh, I can't believe that," Aaron said.

The Shoreys introduced themselves, and Ryan made a request.

"I told Miz we were there to get a box of cards and asked if Aaron pulled one of his cards, would he sign it. Miz said, 'Absolutely, but I have to buy the box,'" Ryan said.

Photo Credit: Ryan Shorey

Misiorowski, who has said his own father introduced him to card collecting when he was young, said the moment resonated with him personally.

"When I was just a kid, my dad used to take me to a local card shop. We'd get baseball cards, and I kind of fell in love with it because of him," Misiorowski said.

"Getting to rip the pack, pull myself out of it, and sign it in front of him was really cool," Misiorowski said.

Aaron also walked away with some pitching advice from the major league leader in strikeouts.

"He said don't walk the batter and don't worry about striking him out," Aaron said.

Misiorowski explained the philosophy behind the tip.

"Try to make them put it in play. I want them to try and beat me before I get the possibility to strike them out. If they ground out before I get to two strikes, then I won," Misiorowski said.

For Ryan, what stood out most was not the autograph but how Misiorowski treated his son.

"He was so down to earth. It was kind of like he already knew him. He wasn't in a rush. He treated Aaron like he was the star," Ryan said.

Misiorowski said the interaction meant just as much to him.

"It means the world. Having the support from a little guy is awesome," Misiorowski said.

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