Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff makes fourth rehab start and will have one more in Nashville

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is inching closer to a return to the mound at American Family Field.

On Wednesday with the Timber Rattlers, Woodruff made his fourth rehab start as he continues to build back up from a shoulder injury that's put him out of MLB action since 2023. He went 5 2/3 innings on 74 pitches, the most he's thrown this year. He struck out 3, gave up 3 hits and walked one batter in the T-Rats win over the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Right now, Woodruff's focus is on the consistency in his delivery he says.

"I'm not necessarily worried about velocity right now, that will come with more reps and as my body get used to doing this again, ," said Woodruff. "It's just been a while and you know what, 92-94 (miles-per-hour), I don't know what I hit today, but I can pitch with that."

Woodruff said he has one more start at Triple-A Nashville and then the plan is "to be determined." However, he can't wait rejoin his big league teammates.

"It'll definitely be an emotional day," he said. "It'll almost feel like I'm debuting again. It's just been so long for me and it's honestly, coming into these outings, I get these nervous jitters, I get all that and it's good. Feeling that again, I haven't felt that in a long time.