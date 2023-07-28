Watch Now
Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff looks sharp in rehab stint with Timber Rattlers

Posted at 10:57 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 23:57:56-04

GRAND CHUTE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has been out with a shoulder injury since April and has been working his way back. He finished up a two game stint with the Timber Rattlers on Thursday.

He went up against Cedar Rapids in front a packed crowd at Fox Cities Stadium and the Brewers pitcher looked sharp. In 4 innings he gave up 1 run on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Woodruff said he has at least one more rehab start in AAA Nashville and then it's up in the air if he returns to the big league club. In two starts with the T-Rats he had a total of 7 IP, 1 ER and 7 Ks.

