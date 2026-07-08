Brewers No.2 prospect Luis Peña ready for national spotlight at MLB All-Star Futures Game

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers infielder Luis Peña is heading to the big stage. Last week, the Milwaukee Brewers’ No. 2 prospect was named to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game.

“I'm really happy that's happening,” Peña said. “I’m just gonna be over there and enjoy the game. I expect a lot of things, but at the same time just staying calm. I just wanna have fun out there and just continue to play my game.”

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Brewers No.2 prospect Luis Peña ready for national spotlight at MLB Futures Game

The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic is enjoying his time in Appleton. After moving past a hamstring injury that sidelined him in June, Peña is batting .295 with 17 stolen bases as of Tuesday. He is working hard to polish up his skills.

“Right now I'm really happy where I'm at,” Peña said. “I'm trying just to continue to work on things and leave that decision to the organization. But at the same time, anywhere I'm at, I'm gonna give 100 percent. Hopefully, whenever they give me the opportunity (to move up to Double-A affiliate Biloxi), I'm just gonna continue to help the team win, whatever level I'm at.”

One of the primary areas of focus, is working on his mental game, especially on defense.

“Let's say if I make an error, I'm just trying to turn the page as soon as I can and give my 100 percent on the field,” Peña said. “Most of the time it's about making adjustments on the way and just trying to make sure that I turn the page.”

Peña is also looking forward to reuniting with fellow countryman and Brewers No. 1 prospect Jesús Made. Made, who is currently playing at Double-A Biloxi, was also selected to the showcase.

“It's gonna be great to see him back again after being a few months away,” Peña said. “I consider him my brother since we signed together and we have come up together, so it's gonna be exciting and fun.”

The All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

