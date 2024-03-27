Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Brewers-Mets and Phillies-Braves openers postponed a day to Friday due to rainy forecast

Mets Brewers Baseball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mets Brewers Baseball
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 17:00:10-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball openers in New York and Philadelphia were postponed a day until Friday because of rainy forecasts in both cities.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, a day featuring the first full slate of major league games this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started the season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

But with wet weather expected much of Thursday in Queens, the Mets announced Wednesday the game was pushed back to Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Minutes later, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their sold-out opener against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves was moved from Thursday at 3:05 p.m. to Friday at the same time due to anticipated rain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller