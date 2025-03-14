BOYS SECTIONALS: No. 13 Kimberly stuns No. 1 Kaukauna, Notre Dame wins on a buzzer beater & more

7 boys basketball teams from the Fox Valley are headed to the sectional finals on Saturday:

Division 1:

(13) Kimberly 85, (1) Kaukuna 83 F/OT

The Papermakers will play No. 2 Marshfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

(1) De Pere 58, Sheboygan North 55

(7) Oshkosh North 62, (3) Fond Du Lac 48

The Redbirds and Spartans will face-off on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Appleton North

Division 2:

(1) Notre Dame 53, (6) Pulaski 52

The Tritons will play (3) Cedarburg at Manitowoc Lincoln on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 3:

(1) Freedom 84, (7) Wrightstown 59

(3) Little Chute 54, (5) Xavier 51

The Irish will play Little Chute at Seymour at 1 p.m. on Saturday

Division 4:

(1) Bonduel 71, (2) Southern Door 57

The Bears play fellow No. 1 Auburndale at SPASH on Saturday

(7) Cedar Grove-Belgium 66, (1) Roncalli 63 F/OT

