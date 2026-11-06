Bay Port, Xavier punch tickets to WIAA state volleyball championship games

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bay Port and Xavier girls volleyball teams are both moving on to Championship Saturday for the WIAA Girls State Volleyball tournament.

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Girls State Volleyball: Bay Port and Xavier headed to state title games

In Division 1, the Pirates swept Kimberly to advance to the title.

Bay Port Senior outside hitter Brenna Derousseau had a game-high 26 kills. Meghan Bruss 38 assists.

The Pirates will play Divine Savior Holy Angels Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in search of their first state title.

In Division 2, Xavier took down Catholic Memorial 3-1.

The Hawks take on Kettle Moraine Lutheran at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They previously won back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 23.