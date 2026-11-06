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Bay Port, Xavier punch tickets to WIAA state volleyball championship games

Two teams from Northeast Wisconsin are headed to championship Saturday for the WIAA Girls State Volleyball tournament. Bay Port in Division 1 and Xavier in Division 2.
Girls State Volleyball: Bay Port and Xavier headed to state title games
Girls State Volleyball: Bay Port and Xavier headed to state title games
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bay Port and Xavier girls volleyball teams are both moving on to Championship Saturday for the WIAA Girls State Volleyball tournament.

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Girls State Volleyball: Bay Port and Xavier headed to state title games

In Division 1, the Pirates swept Kimberly to advance to the title.

Bay Port Senior outside hitter Brenna Derousseau had a game-high 26 kills. Meghan Bruss 38 assists.

The Pirates will play Divine Savior Holy Angels Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in search of their first state title.

In Division 2, Xavier took down Catholic Memorial 3-1.

The Hawks take on Kettle Moraine Lutheran at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They previously won back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 23.

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