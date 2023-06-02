Badgers Chimere Dike works hard

MADISON, Wis. — One of the last to leave Camp Randall every day? Chimere Dike.

"When you do the little things every single day, you know it doesn't have to be something crazy or taxing," Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike says. "But even just talking about technique with guys or getting ball drills that I can, you know, add up over time. So it's just stuff I like to do. I want to be one of the players the team can count on, going into the fall. And be one of the best players in the Big Ten so to be able to do that, you gotta put in work every single day."

Early in spring practice, the ball didn't go his way. Now the Badgers' wide receiver sees a lot of quick outs.

Sports reporter Lance Allan asks, "What is it about this offense that they're going to you early and often, and it's going to be exciting?"

"Yeah, I know. I think that one of the most exciting things is that there's a lot of plays that we're going to run," Dike says. "There's a lot of balls to be had for every single person on the field. Having a lot of playmakers is a good issue to have and I just stay patient, be consistent with my work and I know that things are gonna come."

Dike continues to work on his technique in a Luke Fickell practice.

"As an older receiver, you always can refine those things and can really take it to that next level," Dike says. "So those things I'm still working on. I still sometimes get sloppy when I get fatigued and stuff like that. But that's what spring ball is for. To be able to work on those details and go into summer with a plan."

As a Waukesha North grad, Dike will return there on June 17 to honor his friend Kai Lermer.

"We're fortunate enough to have a second one, this year in June," Dike says. "I'm really excited for that. But my teammates being able to come and support me and support a cause that's really near and dear to me, with the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund. I think it's amazing and that kind of warms my heart that I have brothers and teammates that are willing to do that for me. It's definitely something I think about all the time. His parents. His family, him, means a lot to me. So, being able to hopefully give back to their foundation and we can kind of all the changes they're trying to make I think is something that's really important. And they've already made a lot of differences in the community so, they do the hard work and I'm just trying to do the small part of giving back to them."

