Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Sports

Actions

Badgers advance to National Championship after 2-1 win over North Dakota

NCAA Wisconsin North Dakota Hockey
John Locher/AP
Fans celebrate after Wisconsin defeated North Dakota in a semifinal game of the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
NCAA Wisconsin North Dakota Hockey
Posted

LAS VEGAS — The Wisconsin Badgers are headed back to the national title game for the first time in more than a decade, riding a dominant defensive effort to a 2-1 win over North Dakota in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday night.

Wisconsin struck quickly in the first period, as Simon Tassy opened the scoring with a wrist shot, followed just 27 seconds later by a breakaway goal from Ryan Botterill to make it 2-0.

That early burst proved to be enough.

Goaltender Daniel Hauser anchored the win with 21 saves, turning away every North Dakota chance until the final minute. The Fighting Hawks broke through with an extra-attacker goal with 52.7 seconds remaining, but could get no closer.

Wisconsin’s penalty kill delivered a standout performance, stopping all five North Dakota power plays — including a critical 1:57 two-man advantage in the second period — to preserve the lead.

The Badgers outshot the Fighting Hawks 18-4 in the opening period and held North Dakota to 22 shots overall, controlling the pace for much of the game.

With the win, Wisconsin advances to its first championship appearance since 2010 and will look to capture its first national title since 2006. The Badgers will face the winner of Michigan vs. Denver in Saturday’s title game.

There are also local ties to the Wisconsin roster. Forward Vasily Zelenov, a former Green Bay Gamblers player, contributed to the Badgers’ offensive pressure, while Suamico native Quinn Finley is a key piece of the team making the championship push.

The national championship game is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT).

john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan