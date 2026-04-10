Badgers advance to National Championship after 2-1 win over North Dakota

LAS VEGAS — The Wisconsin Badgers are headed back to the national title game for the first time in more than a decade, riding a dominant defensive effort to a 2-1 win over North Dakota in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday night.

Wisconsin struck quickly in the first period, as Simon Tassy opened the scoring with a wrist shot, followed just 27 seconds later by a breakaway goal from Ryan Botterill to make it 2-0.

TASSY TIME! ⏰



The senior's (@SimonTassy) 14th goal of the season kicks off the scoring at the Frozen Four!



🍎: Vasily Zelenov pic.twitter.com/eUIQgF0Dbt — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 9, 2026

FIRE. US. UP. RYAN. 🔥



Botts notches his 10th goal of the year!



🍎: Ben Dexheimer & Joe Palodichuk pic.twitter.com/WExTD1aiBQ — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 9, 2026

That early burst proved to be enough.

Goaltender Daniel Hauser anchored the win with 21 saves, turning away every North Dakota chance until the final minute. The Fighting Hawks broke through with an extra-attacker goal with 52.7 seconds remaining, but could get no closer.

WHAT A SAVE BY DANIEL HAUSER ON THE BREAKAWAY IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF THE PERIOD TO KEEP IT 2-0, WISCONSIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Yh942SnDeS — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) April 9, 2026

Wisconsin’s penalty kill delivered a standout performance, stopping all five North Dakota power plays — including a critical 1:57 two-man advantage in the second period — to preserve the lead.

The Badgers outshot the Fighting Hawks 18-4 in the opening period and held North Dakota to 22 shots overall, controlling the pace for much of the game.

With the win, Wisconsin advances to its first championship appearance since 2010 and will look to capture its first national title since 2006. The Badgers will face the winner of Michigan vs. Denver in Saturday’s title game.

There are also local ties to the Wisconsin roster. Forward Vasily Zelenov, a former Green Bay Gamblers player, contributed to the Badgers’ offensive pressure, while Suamico native Quinn Finley is a key piece of the team making the championship push.

The national championship game is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT).