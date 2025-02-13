At 43, gold medal snowboarder Nick Baumgartner remains 'a forced to be reckoned with' as 2026 Olympics near

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — 3 years ago, Iron River, Michigan native Nick Baumgartner captivated the hearts of every American who tuned in to the 2022 Olympic games in Beijing.

At 40 years old, he became the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal, taking home the gold in the mixed snowboard cross, with his teammate, Lindsey Jacobellis.

With one year ago to go until the 2026 games in Italy, the now 43-year-old Baumgartner says he hopes to be right back on that international stage.

"Three years has been quite a wild ride,” Baumgartner said. “That race completely changed my life."

Leading up to the Beijing games, Baumgartner was working in construction, pouring concrete. He says the win has opened up a number of new avenues for him and, he doesn't plan on taking his foot off the gas. Currently he's in Cortina, Italy training just hours from the site of the 2026 Olympics.

"Everyone thought that I was going to stop when I'm on top, right – get the gold medal and hang it up. I have always said throughout my career, as long as I'm having fun and I'm competitive, I'm going to continue to do this,” he said.

Baumgartner says he feels faster than ever and in April, he'll head to Quebec City, as he tries to qualify for his fifth Olympic games.

"Every time I go, the pressure of the Olympics weighs down on you,” Baumgartner said. “Now I get to go have fun and enjoy myself and I think that's going to make me dangerous even at the age of 44."

The gold medalist made it clear, he's not looking to just make the team and to go have a good time.

"I'm going to go there because I believe I can come back with another medal and I believe that I can be a force to be reckoned with,” said the gold medalist. “44 years old comes with a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge."

While an individual gold is the goal, Baumgartner says if he doesn't get one, that won't define his amazing career.

"Coming home with one of those medals would be pretty cool and bringing it back to the (Upper Peninsula), we can have another party and 70 mile parade and do all the things."

Baumgartner said he goes going to compete as long as his body allows him, jokingly saying that, after all, he'll only be 52 when the games come back to the U-S in Salt Lake City in 2034.

