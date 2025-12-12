Anti-Fragile: Reigning D1 champ Kimberly girls basketball off to undefeated start

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — The Kimberly girls basketball team lost four seniors from last year’s Division 1state title-winning team but hasn’t missed a beat to start this season.

The Papermakers are 5-0, living up to their motto "Strive for excellence." However, they added another motto this year: "Being anti-fragile."

"We want to get better because of the chaos — not just survive it," said Kimberly coach Dave Lepisto.

Despite losing those four critical seniors, the Papermakers know high expectations have been placed upon them.

"We’ve been talking to girls about those expectations mean nothing," Lepisto said. "We have high expectations, and we’re just really building that ability to be anti-fragile. That critical-moment toughness has been fantastic."

Hear from the Papermakers about their undefeated (5-0) start!

The Papermakers may have new faces, but they’ve faced critical moments well. They had a comeback victory over De Pere, and three of their five wins have been by four points or less. They’re getting everyone’s best shot.

"We’re definitely trying to figure out those roles and just getting everyone — the younger people — more comfortable with shooting and taking those shots, and all being threats on offense," senior guard Emily Urban said.

Leading Kimberly this season are two junior forwards who will play Division 1 basketball after high school: Ava Van Vonderen and Haylie Dulas.

"I think it’s a really cool opportunity, just playing through all the years, and it’s super cool," Dulas said.

"I’m kind of excited," Van Vonderen added. "It’s a spot for me that I need to step up. I’ve never been the person that’s needed to score or do this."

"The focal point of defenses has been Ava and Hailey right now," their coach said. "They’re battling through. They’re finding it, and they’re both being really successful, but they’re realizing how much work it is."

It’s not just their on-court play; they know they now have to be leaders.

"I feel like I and Ava knew we were going to have to step up as leaders, especially vocal leaders," Dulas said.

They’ve tasted what it’s like to win a gold ball, and they’re hungry for that shining moment once again.

"I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just something different you can feel. Knowing we can feel that way again, especially with the team we have now, we’re ecstatic about it," Van Vonderen said.

On Friday night, the Papermakers face a big conference matchup at Appleton East against the 3-1 Patriots

