GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay native Max Bobholz created Angels at Bat when he was 12 — he's now 26.

It’s a nonprofit that helps grow the game of baseball for young people in Africa. And now, thanks to a new partnership, he’s hoping he can take it to the next level.

“I think what really is powerful with Angels at Bat is we're planting the seed, we're supplying the sport with the equipment, we're giving them what they need to be able to start their baseball journey,” Bobholz said.

In 2012, Bobholz was inspired by watching the first African team (Uganda) to make the Little League World Series.

“The fielders, when they would be playing outfield, would drop their gloves at the change of an inning, run in, and the other outfielders would come. I said, well, I know that I have extra equipment in my garage. I know all my friends do just by naturally growing up and playing baseball from an early age,” he said.

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Angels at Bat, a Green Bay nonprofit, is committed to growing baseball in Africa

Bobholz began collecting equipment, and in 2014, traveled to Kenya for the first time to deliver supplies.

“To see, like, the level of happiness and community and just the way that people interact with one another was something that I immediately took home with me,” he said.

Twelve years later, Angels at Bat has sent over 26,000 pounds of baseball equipment to nine different countries in Africa. Kenya is the country they have primarily donated equipment to. Now, Bobholz hopes a new partnership with scouting service Prep Baseball can amplify the nonprofit’s efforts and inspire the next generation.

“The idea is that this is a lasting partnership that can help get us more equipment through their nationwide efforts and tournaments and camps and clinics and everything like that, as well as help fundraise and share the story,” he said.

He also dreams of more players from Africa making it to the major leagues.

“We're working with scouts and trying to help get them over there to see more talent and hopefully be able to help grow the sport through getting, you know, an all-star player to come out of Kenya,” Bobholz said.

If you want to help Bobholz and his cause you can donate at their website https://www.angelsatbat.org/

