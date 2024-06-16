Angel Reese draws flagrant foul for inadvertently hitting Caitlin Clark's head

Watch Now
Fans packed the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the highly anticipated rematch between former college stars that ended with a 91-83 victory for the Indiana Fever.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Michael Conroy / AP
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 16, 2024

It was another game full of intense moments when the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky on Sunday, ending with a 91-83 victory for Indiana.

Fans packed the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the highly anticipated rematch between former college stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, fueling the growing regional rivalry.

Things started to heat up when Clark smacked Dana Evans' arm after Evans hooked Clark in the first half. Reese hit a driving Clark in the head with her right arm in the third quarter. The call was upgraded to a flagrant-1 after a review.

Fans cheered Carter and Reese each time either drew a foul. Reese nearly lost her temper when she was called for No. 5. The refs assessed a delay of game warning when Reese threw the ball back and continued arguing as she walked up the court.

Clark finished with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Reese finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Aliyah Boston had her third straight double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Fever (5-10) won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and NaLyssa Smith had 15 as Indiana took a 2-0 lead in the season series.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points to lead the Sky (4-9). Chennedy Carter had 18 points and four assists two weeks after being criticized for a hard shoulder check on an inbound play that knocked Clark to the floor. League officials later upgraded the call to a flagrant-1.

Indiana built a 47-43 lead with a 12-6 run to close the first half. Marina Mabrey then scored eight points in a 12-4 spurt to open the second half to give the Sky a 55-51 lead.

The Fever charged back, taking a 58-57 lead on Clark's 3-pointer midway through the third and never trailed again. They opened up a 68-64 lead before Chicago scored the final basket of the quarter.

Indiana sealed it with a sequence that included Clark's second 3 of the game, Boston's short jumper, Smith's layup and two free throws from Clark over the final 3:06.

