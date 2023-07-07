Alex Hall breaks Timber Rattlers single-game RBI record

GRAND CHUTE — Coming into Wednesday night’s game against Beloit Sky Carp, Timber Rattlers catcher Alex Hall was just looking to breakout of his 0 for 22 slump.

Lets just say he did that and then some as he smashed the ball all over the park and broke a Timber Rattlers record to help his team win 14-5.

“Hits a double, started off, joked around with him, 'hey you want the ball because it was his first hit in awhile, but it was the start of a great day for him," said manager Joe Ayrault.

“Obviously, the 0-22 skid was tough, probably one of the longest ones in my career," Hall said.

As a player in the Braves system manager Joe Ayrault went through his share of droughts, but it’s all about hitting the reset button.

“We talked to the guys about hitting reset button, every day is a new day,” he said. “In football they’re playing once a week, they got to wait those 6 days. In baseball, we’re playing 6 out of 7 days of the week. Run it back out there, hit the reset button. Everyday is a new day.”

Hit the reset button he did. The Australia native ended the night going 4-5 with two doubles and two dingers.

“Definitely got some power potential from both sides of the plate,” Ayrault said of Hall. ”I’m very impressed. I think twice this season he’s got multiple homers from both sides of the plate so it’s pretty dang cool.”

Not only did he break through his slump in spectacular fashion. He broke the T-Rats record for RBIs in a game with 9. The previous was 7.

“Never had something like that, it was very special and a great team to be a part of,” Hall said.

This year Hall is playing many different positions so the team can get his bat in the lineup. He has a career high 8 homers this year. He’s humble, the 9 RBIs were nice, but he just wants to help his team win.

“He’s a team player. He just wants to win. Kid goes out there everyday, like I said, workhorse, team guy likes to have fun, but he’s locked in. I’m sure after he got back home he settled in and embraced it more than what he did here,” Ayrault said.