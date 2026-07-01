Taylor Schad helped the Kiel girls soccer team win its first title in 2023. A few years later, she is playing NCAA Division I soccer for the Wisconsin Badgers. Yet, her college career has mirrored her high school days—overcoming significant setbacks.

"I think that sharing my story is hopefully helpful for other people who are going through injuries or just a tough time in general," Schad said.

Schad bounced back from tearing both ACLs to win a title in her senior year at Kiel. After a healthy freshman season at Marquette, she transferred to Wisconsin, ready to make an impact for a consistent NCAA tournament contender.

"I think it was our second spring game with the Badgers, my sophomore year, I stuck my foot out to receive a pass from one of my teammates, and then, yep, tore my right ACL again," Schad said.

WATCH SCHAD'S INSPIRING JOURNEY!

After four ACL tears, former Kiel soccer star Taylor Schad eyes comeback with Wisconsin Badgers

Heading into her junior year, she was excited to return to the field but tore her right ACL for the third time in the last intrasquad scrimmage before the season started. Attempting to play without an ACL following a bone graft, she tore her meniscus. The injuries resulted in two more surgeries, leaving her on the verge of medical retirement.

"I get my ACL fixed, and then right away I was like, I can do this again," Schad said. "Like I have one more in me. This is gonna be the last one. I'm gonna give it one last go."

Schad says she now feels like herself again, and the Badgers' regular season kicks off in a little over a month, when she is hoping to play in her first real game in two years.

"It'll be a lot of emotions," Schad said. "I think I'm just so grateful if that is, you know, in the cards for me."

And while she has been recovering, Schad has found a new passion.

"I'm actually doing my master's on tendon loading, and I hope to also do my PhD after that and kind of go into ACL research, tendon research, and things like that," Schad said. "So, I've been able to, like, find different outlets that I'm really interested in."

For her perseverance, Schad is now one of 20 athletes up for the Mueller Revive Award, which recognizes athletes who have overcome significant adversity and have made inspiring returns to competition.