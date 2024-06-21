After clinching playoff spot the Green Bay Blizzard are 'not satisfied'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Blizzard are having a season to remember. They’re 10-2, which is the best record in the entire league and last weekend they booked their first trip to the playoffs season 2019.

However, the Blizzard aren’t satisfied.

“Winning feels great but at the end of the day, we’re not satisfied, " said quarterback Max Meylor.

There’s a bunch of reasons for the Blizzard’s success. One of them being the defense. They’re second in the league in points given up and have a relentless mentality.

“Even after the play if you watch our games, we have 4 or 5 hats to the ball in an 8 man game, so we just like to run to the ball, hit people, and play fast and physical,” said defensive lineman Scean Mustin.

The pass defense has been key. Just like points allowed, they give up the 2nd fewest yards through the air.

“It starts and stops up front,” said head coach Corey Roberson. “Our defensive line is great. a lot of pressure. A lot of hurries on the quarterback.”

A guy who has been a difference maker getting that pressure, is Mustin, who last played in the XFL. The Sam Houston State product leads the league in tackles for a loss and is 3rd in sacks.

“It's pretty fun to watch, I'm just glad I'm not going against him,” Meylor said of his teammate.

“He’s a gamer,” said Roberson. “To get the pressure down the middle and cause pressure on the quarterback when they got somebody in their face, that’s huge.

The success of the defense allows quarterback Meylor, in his first full year as a starter, to be able to go out there and do his thing. He has 28 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions, the second-fewest in the league.

“You talk about game management and guys who understand the offense inside and out and that’s him,” said Roberson.

“We have too many playmakers on the team from running back to our receivers – so just sharing the ball and making the right reads, that’s my job,” said the Blizzard QB.

But the success of this team is in the past. They’re only looking forward to the ultimate goal.

“We want to win everything. "We want to go to Vegas,” said Mustin.

