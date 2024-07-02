16-year-old Quincy Wilson will be the youngest male US Olympic runner ever

After a record-breaking performance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson announced on his Instagram page that he has been invited to join Team USA for the 4x400-meter relay team.

The team has not been officially announced by U.S. Track and Field. The team is expected to be announced on July 8.

Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under 18 in history during the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials by running it in 44.59 seconds. After being one of nine runners to make the finals, he finished sixth with a time of 44.94. He was 0.52 seconds behind Chris Bailey, who grabbed the third and final guaranteed spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Also qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team in the 400-meter sprint were Quincy Hall (44.17 seconds) and Michael Normal (44.41 seconds).

Bailey, Hall and Normal will compete in the individual 400-meter event at the Olympics in Paris.

Wilson will become the youngest American Olympic runner since Cindy Gilbert in 1972. No American male has run in the Olympics at a younger age.

The U.S. has been dominant in the men's 4x400-meter relay, winning gold 18 out of 25 times. The U.S. won gold in 2020 and 2016 after winning silver in 2012.