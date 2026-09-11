OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Sports reporter John Miller went 1-on-1 with new UW Oshkosh women's basketball coach Lindsay Bronson.

She replaces Brad Fischer, who led the Titans to back-to-back final four appearances. Fischer was the Titans head coach for 14 seasons leading them to a 315-80 record, the best in program history.

Bronson comes from Carroll University, where she's been at the helm of the Pioneers since 2017. In 2024, she led the squad to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE: