Ryan is the Station Manager and News Director at NBC 26 and tv32. With the exception of a couple short stints in Los Angeles, he is a lifelong Wisconsin resident - born and raised in the southern part of the state. Ryan began his career at NBC 26's partner station in Milwaukee, WTMJ, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He worked there in ascending roles for over 20 years before coming to northeast Wisconsin as News Director in 2021 and assuming the Station Manager role in 2023.

Ryan is a firm believer in the role a local television station plays in the community. He helped launch the In Your Neighborhood brand on NBC 26 that highlights reporters in every corner of the market. Local news should not just show up when there are challenging stories in communities, but should highlight the dynamic people and businesses that call them home. Ryan is also excited to turn tv32 in a sports destination. With Timber Rattlers baseball, Herd basketball, Sports Showdown high school football, and HBCU football and basketball, fans of free, live sports in northeast Wisconsin always have options.

When Ryan is not working, he can be found exploring every corner of Wisconsin and the United States with his family. An avid boater, he is at home on one of the many lakes or rivers the state has to offer. If weather is getting in the way, you can find him on the tennis court attempting to perfect the backhand that has always alluded him.

If you have a story tip or idea, Ryan can be reached at ryan.scott@nbc26.com.