Prince Harry, Meghan involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and Meghan’s mother were in New York, where Meghan was receiving a Woman of Vision award from the Ms. Foundation.

A statement from the couple’s office said that as they left the event, they were followed for more than two hours by photographers in cars.

The statement said the pursuit resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers, pedestrians, and two New York Police Department officers.

New York police confirmed they helped the couple’s private security team, and that the number of photographers made their transportation challenging.

But police said the couple arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, injuries, or arrests.

After an initial briefing, New York Mayor Eric Adams called a chase by paparazzi in a densely populated city "reckless and irresponsible."

"I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mom died. And it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well, so I think we have to be extremely responsible," said Mayor Adams.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by photographers in 1997.

Harry has frequently spoken about the paparazzi hounding his mother.

He blames them for her death and has said his biggest fear before stepping back from royal duties was history repeating itself with his wife.

The chase came on the same day lawyers for the prince argued in a London court that he should be allowed to challenge a government decision preventing him from paying police for his own security in the U.K.

Harry argued his safety was compromised during a 2021 visit due to the absence of police protection.

