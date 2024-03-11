Plans underway to coordinate effort to bring Gaza aid in by sea

More than 31,000 Palestinians have died since the start of this latest war between Israel and Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks that saw 1,400 people killed in Israel, and 200 hostages taken. Included in thedead were 33 Americans.

With no boots on the ground, the U.S. is central in many regards in a large coordinated effort to bring in desperately needed aid into Gaza as civilians face starvation, and have for weeks.

President Joe Biden has announced that U.S. troops will build a temporary port off Gaza’s shore to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians who are suffering from a shortage of food, water, and medicine.

World leaders have urged for more attention on minimizing civilian casualties in Israel's war with Hamas.

President Joe Biden delivered strong words to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "He has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas. But, he must, he must, he must, pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost because of the consequence of the actions taken."

The head of the European Commission said a pilot operation would begin through a maritime corridor starting in Cyprus.

Officials said the emergency mission would take weeks to plan and execute and it was unclear what would happen to any aid once it's on land.

"I don't foresee an end to the Israeli planning for an operation in Rafah, to round up the last remains of Hamas leadership. So this could go on for weeks, if not months," Ted Singer, the CIA's former chief of Middle East operations and a senior adviser to the Chertoff Group said.

