Nonbinary Oklahoma teen involved in high school fight died by suicide

Nex Benedict, the Oklahoma high schooler who died the day after a fight with other students, did not die as a direct result of the altercation, according to the state's medical examiner.

The nonbinary 16-year-old's toxicology report indicates the manner of death was a suicide, with a probable cause listed as toxicity from combining diphenhydramine and fluoxetine.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine, while fluoxetine is an SSRI used to treat depression, OCD, panic disorders and other mental health issues.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

