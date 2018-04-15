WPS Restoring thousands of power outages due to snow

Wisconsin Public Service crews have been busy with Saturday's snowstorm, restoring power for nearly 20,000 customers.
The company is still working to get the lights back on for about 1,800 customers.
Some areas still with a large number of outages includes Chilton with about 930, about 370 are out in Stevens Point, Two Rivers still has 140 outages and the Marinette, Wisconsin/Menominee, Michigan areas have around 130 outages.
WPS says crews are working around the clock and into Sunday to restore the power for all its affected customers.