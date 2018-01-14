World Relief Fox Valley and Oshkosh Police help refugees resettle

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Moving anywhere can be difficult, but refugees have to face the stress of a new culture, a new language and new surroundings.
The Oshkosh Police Department is working to help those resettling in their city feel right at home.
"We have very different culture. Refugees, when they're back home, they look to the police as different,” said Sabah Rawanduzy, Kurdish Iraqi refugee.
Rawanduzy works with World Relief Fox Valley to help Arabic speaking refugees settle in Oshkosh. Now, he has some friends in uniform to help him out.
"They may have had some negative experiences prior to coming to the United States, and it's important for us to reach out to them and emphasize that we're here to help," said Kate Mann, Oshkosh Police Department.