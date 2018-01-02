Woman sentenced for drug trafficking on Menominee Indian Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Neopit woman was sentenced Tuesday for selling synthetic cannabinoids on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Sheila Madosh, 53, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

Madosh sold synthetic cannabinoids from her Neopit home during a time when abuse of the drugs was considered a public health crisis on the reservation, according to court documents.

During the sentencing, Chief Judge Griesbach said the crime involved the sale of a "poison" that caused harm to the Menominee Indian community.