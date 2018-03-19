Woman sentenced for deadly fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A woman will spend 20 years in prison for setting fire to a Hobart home, killing a man in 2015.

Roni Coonen Anderson pleaded no contest, after she was accused of killing 89-year-old, Harold Ambrosius back in 2015.

According to court documents, witnesses say Anderson was seen near the victim's body the night of the fire.

Monday, the victim’s family read statements about him, while the judge called it an extremely sad case.

“He loved his family, never missed a birthday or holiday or special occasion. He could always make you laugh, no matter if he was telling a dumb joke or making up a silly song about whatever came into his head,” said Sherry Ambrosius, the victim’s granddaughter.

“It's a very, very sad case,” said the judge. “To the family, I would say I'm very, very sorry. I wish there was something I could do to make you all feel better, but I can't. I can't go back in time to change what's happened.”

Anderson was also accused of setting another fire at a business, but that arson charge was dismissed during a plea deal.

The judge also ordered Anderson to spend 15 years on extended supervision.

