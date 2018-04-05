Wisconsin grilled cheese contest offers thousands of dollars in prizes

The nationwide grilled cheese competition offers a $15,000 grand prize for the best grilled cheese recipe, and additional prizes totaling $40,000.
The categories and prizes:
Open Class: Use as many ingredients as you please. Go crazy!
Best of Show: $15,000
Runner-Up: $5,000
Classic Class: Use only up to six ingredients, so be mindful!
Gold: $7,000
Silver: $2,000
Junior Class: Chefs under 18 can share recipes with no restrictions.
Gold: $5,000
Silver: $2,000
Fan Flavorites: Submit a recipe video, or a video Wisconsin cheese related.
$1,000 per winner (four winners total)
The categories don't have huge differences, just the amount of ingredients allowed or the age for submission. But they all do have something huge in common -- the incorporation of Wisconsin cheese. Other than that, chefs can be creative with presentation and taste.
There's no limit to how many recipes can be submitted, but the deadline for all submissions is May 15.