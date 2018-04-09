Wire Whisk is closing

APPLETON, Wis. -

The Wire Whisk store in Appleton will be closing its doors.

The gourmet kitchen store has been in Appleton since 1977 and moved to the Fox River Mall in 1988.

It operated there for 18 years before moving. Owners say business slowed down because of online shopping and less people coming through the front door.

“There's a sadness, ongoing remarks about we're sorry to see you go, happy retirement, and that's what I get, most of the time from my customers,” said Pat Mulloy, co-owner of Wire Whisk.