Warning issued for synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison

Associated Press
4:22 PM, Apr 9, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 07: A cannabis plant grows in the Amsterdam Cannabis College, a non profit charitable organisation that gives information on cannabis and hemp use on February 7, 2007 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The city council in Amsterdam has recently voted in favour of introducing a citywide ban on smoking marijuana in public areas. A successful trial ban in the De Baarsjes district of Amsterdam has been declared a success after a reduction in anti social behaviour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Christopher Furlong
2007 Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. - Officials in New York are warning hospital emergency rooms about a new form of synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison that is linked to cases of uncontrolled bleeding.

The state issued the warning on Monday. Officials say that while authorities haven't found the substance in New York yet, cases of severe and life-threatening bleeding have been reported in five states: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri.

The guidance to hospitals and clinics instructs them to be on the lookout for people complaining of severe bleeding not related to an injury, or when the bleeding occurred after using synthetic marijuana.

Many different chemical compounds are used to manufacture so-called synthetic marijuana. While the substances are intended to mimic the effects of marijuana, they are often far more dangerous for users.
 

