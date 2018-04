APPLETON, Wis. -

Some members of the Northeast Wisconsin Community are making sure everyone has a warm meal for Easter dinner.

Volunteers for the "We Care Meals" program provided free meals. At the Capitol Centre in Appleton on Saturday, organizers say they wanted to bring people together who might not have a place to go for Easter.



“If we could at least on the holidays, when everything is friends and family, you get that opportunity to find some new friends and family,” said Ed Rathsack

They have been serving meals for nearly 30 years.