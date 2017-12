Volunteers provide Christmas meal in Appleton

Appleton, Wis. -

Hundreds of volunteers made sure some members of the Northeast Wisconsin community weren't alone for Christmas.

We Care Meals provided warm meals at River View Gardens in Appleton on Christmas.

Organizers say they're goal isn't to provide food. They also want to give people a memorable holiday experience.

"Loneliness is a hard pill to swallow. We can beat the loneliness and give that companionship. We can make a difference in somebody's life,” said Ed Rathsack, We Care Meals Coordinator