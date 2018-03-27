Vigil to be held for missing Reedsville Teen

REEDSVILLE, Wis. - A Reedsville organization says it will hold a vigil Tuesday night for missing Reedsville teen Jevon Lemke.

Lemke, 17, went missing Sunday while swimming in rough waters in Fort Morgan, Ala.

Authorities searched in boats and by air until dark Sunday, then resumed their efforts at daybreak Monday. Low visibility kept aircraft grounded and the surf caused local firefighters to pull boats equipped with sonar devices from the water.

Reedsville Public School District Superintendent Antonio Butturini released the following statement:

First and foremost, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Lemke family as they deal with this terrible situation.

On Sunday, March 25, we were notified that one of our students, Jevon Lemke, a 17 year-old junior was involved in an accident while on vacation in Fort Morgan with his family. We initiated our crisis response team that involves counselors, designated teachers, and district administrators. Our respective staffs were notified on Monday morning and a plan to work with students through this situation was put in place. We continue to work through Jevon’s family, our staff, and students to provide appropriate support systems. We continue to have our district counselors and support from neighboring school districts ready to assist our staff and students.

Our number one priority has been and will be to the Lemke family and the students who are affected in the Reedsville School District. We have extra counselors on hand at the current time, and until necessary, to help the students deal with this terrible situation. We will continue to make the students who are hurting our number one priority. As a school family, we will continue to provide the help and guidance to anyone who needs it. We are grateful to the surrounding communities who have assisted us with this situation. We are grateful to the staff members who have given a compassionate ear and a shoulder to cry on for those in need.

Reedsville is a small community where students are not just a number, but also a member of our school family. When something happens to one, it impacts all. Our students, staff and community have continued to rally behind and support everyone that is impacted. Our school family will continue to provide the necessary help to everyone to get through this terrible situation. Our Reedsville family will continue to be just that – a family that is there when one is in need.