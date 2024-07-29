U.S. women's field hockey earns draw with Spain, 1-1
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Team United States huddle on pitch during the Women's Pool B match between Argentina and United States on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
PARIS — The United States women's field hockey team earned its first point of the tournament, holding Spain to a 1-1 tie in the second match of pool play.
