U.S. women's field hockey earns draw with Spain, 1-1

Team United States huddle on pitch during the Women's Pool B match between Argentina and United States on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
PARIS — The United States women's field hockey team earned its first point of the tournament, holding Spain to a 1-1 tie in the second match of pool play. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

