Two statewide tornado drills scheduled April 12 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Two statewide tornado drills are scheduled next week as part of Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week -- which is from April 9 through April 13.

The two statewide tornado drills are scheduled for Thursday, April 12. The times are listed below:

1:00pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado watch issued

1:45pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado warning issued

6:00pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado watch issued

6:45pm CDT: Mock statewide tornado warning issued

The Office of Emergency Management says the drills will still take place even if it is cloudy, dark and rainy. If there are actual severe storms expected on Thursday, April 12 --the tests will be pushed back to Friday, April 13.

Chris Miles, OEM’s Emergency Management Division Director, says he hopes families use these drills as an opportunity to develop a plan for severe weather.

“Consider that your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so take the time now to think about how you’ll all get to safe locations, how you’ll be able to contact each other if cell service, internet or landlines are down and how and where to reunite after the storm passes,” Miles continues.

Miles recommends visiting OEM's Facebook page to learn more about preparing for severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 23 tornado touchdowns in Wisconsin in 2017.